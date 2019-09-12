The numbers are in from the Loon Bay Craft Market.

The annual homemade product market, held at Loon Bay resort in the Interlakes area near 100 Mile House, just finished their 24th year on September 7th. Every year, funds are donated to the BC Cancer Society for breast cancer research.

Organizer Helen Hicks says “This summer we raised $1371.25.”

Hicks says the market grew to 42 vendors this year, She thanks everyone who made it a success this year and looks forward to the 25th year in 2020.