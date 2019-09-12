Smoke from controlled pile burns will be visible in the 100 Mile House area according to BC Wildfire Service.

“Crews are planning to burn piles of woody debris in two locations south east of 100 Mile House over the next six weeks to reduce wildfire risks in the area,” an information bulletin stated.

“This work is part of an ongoing series of fuel management projects.”

Pile burns will continue periodically until Oct. 31 on the southwest side of Bridge Lake and on the south side of Green Lake along Nolan Creek.

BC Wildfire Service said the piles will only be lit if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation. Personnel will also be on-site and monitoring these fires.

“By removing this material, less fuel will be available to burn in the event of a wildfire and any such fire will burn with less intensity.”