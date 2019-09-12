There may be some smoke visible in the North Cariboo beginning next week, but there is no reason to be alarmed.

Erin Bull is a Fire Information Officer with the BC Wildfire Service…

“The BC Wildfire Service plans to burn piles of woody debris on the southern shore of Quesnel Lake near Haggens Point, about a kilometre northeast of Klinne Lake.”

Bull says the work is part of a fuel management mitigation project to reduce the risk of wildfires.

The burning could begin as early as Monday, September 16th and will continue periodically until the end of October.

She says the burning will only occur on days when site and weather conditions are favourable and will allow the smoke to dissipate.