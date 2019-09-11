With West Fraser mills in the Cariboo cutting back, its another blow from a reeling forest industry.

We asked 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall, whose town has already seen the Chasm mill and the Norbord OSB production facility shut down, for his response to the fact the remaining area mill will be operating 3 days a week. “It’s tough for the community, we keep getting hit. When I got the phone call to inform me, even they were not happy to have to make the call.”

He says “What the US is doing on the border is hurting us. In the next month or so things shall turn around a bit. 100 Mile is resilient. We will be here, and we will be at the end as well.”