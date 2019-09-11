Party leaders off and running with federal election underway

Just over five weeks of election campaigning kicked off today, with federal party leaders stressing the importance of the October 21st vote.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says his party will introduce measures to help Canadians get ahead and lower the cost of living, saying Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau doesn’t know what it’s like to raise a family under difficult conditions. Trudeau meantime says voters deserve a real plan for their future, and a vote for the Conservatives is a step backwards. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says both Trudeau and Scheer will say one thing on the campaign trail, but then do something else behind closed doors once in office, whereas voters can count on him.

Tears and quiet reflection on 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks

There were tears and quiet moments of reflection in New York, Washington and a field in Pennsylvania as the victims of September 11th attacks were remembered at services on the 18th anniversary of the tragedy.

Nearly three-thousand people, including 26 Canadians, were killed in the worst terror attack on American soil.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffers another blow over Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to exit the European Union suffered another blow Wednesday.

A Scottish court ruled his decision to suspend Parliament two months before its departure was an unlawful attempt to avoid democratic scrutiny. The British government says it will appeal, while the opposition demanded members of Parliament be recalled.