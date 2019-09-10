A Chilcotin man, charged in connection with a suspicious fire, has pled guilty in Supreme Court in Williams Lake.

26-year old Wolfgang Johnny pled guilty to one count each of Arson and Assault.

He was also charged with Uttering Threats.

Johnny is due back in court later this month on the 30th to set a date for sentencing.

He was arrested back in September of 2017.

RCMP say they were called to the Anahim Reserve where Johnny was accused of setting fire to both exits of a residence that belonged to his stepfather.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.