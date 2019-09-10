Residents in the Cariboo-Chilcotin are invited to participate in the Cariboo-Chilcotin Well-Being and Community Safety Survey.

Manager of Community Safety for the City of Williams Lake, Dave Dickson said it is something he has wanted to see happen in the last ten years that he has been here.

“In Ontario, it’s the law now. Every community must have a community safety and well-being plan and they call it a community safety and well being strategic plan,” he said.

“We put well being first because we believe we need to have our people of our area healthy or on the journey to health.”

Dickson said if we do that, then they can make better choices.

“A lot of the calls for service that we get in the detachment here from a policing perspective are not bad people; they have addictions, they have issues, so how can we all come together and work collaboratively to make Williams Lake even a better place.”

The online survey that includes questions about your day-to-day life, health, education, employment, safety, and recreation experiences is available until Oct. 31.

Dickson said consultants will then work to come up with an action plan that will tie into the recently launched Situation Table as well as the work of various local agencies.

