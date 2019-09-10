Category 2 open fires will once again be allowed throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre due to a decreased wildfire risk.

“The rescinding of the current Category 2 prohibition will apply to all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands unless specified otherwise,” BC Wildfire Service said.

“People are asked to check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.”

The following activities will be allowed within the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction as of noon on Sept. 13:

one to two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide

the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares

the use of sky lanterns

the use of fireworks, including firecrackers

the use of tiki torches and similar kinds of torches

the use of binary exploding targets (e.g., for target practice)

the use of burn barrels or burn cages

the use of air curtain burners

Larger Category 3 open fires will remain prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre until Sept. 27 or until the public is otherwise notified.

A map of the affected areas is available online: http://ow.ly/4lId30pvKsB