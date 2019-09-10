The nominees are in for the upcoming 24th Annual Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve got an abundance of nominees,” executive director Mark Doratti said.

“It’s not as many as a couple of years ago. I think we were at nearly 90, but 66 is a pretty good cross-section of our community and it’s really awesome to see a community stand up and point out highlights from dealing with our local business.”

Five anonymous judges will now review the nominations and determine a score. The nominee with the highest score will be presented with an award at the gala that takes place on Oct. 26 at the Elks Hall.

“We’ll be having the same academy style event that we’ve had historically,” Doratti said.

“We will have live entertainment there and the theme for the evening is ‘All Abroad’ which basically would be a cruise ship style event, so we’ll have a lounge singer, some fabulous food, and some great awards. We’ll also have silent auctions and maybe some small raffles. We should have enough to keep everyone entertained for the evening for sure.”

Tickets will be available after Sept. 20.

Nominees are as follows:

Greatest Improvement -Sponsored by PMT Chartered Professional Accountants LLP

Adventure Games Inc.

MNP LLP

Pick Your Poison Delivery Service

Shoppers Drug Mart

South Broadway Liquor Store

Still North Design Co.

The Historic Chilcotin Lodge

The Realm of Toys

Western Financial Group Inc.

Retail Excellence -Sponsored by RBC Royal Bank

Adventure Games Inc.

Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters

BOB’s Footwear and Apparel Inc

Chemo RV Sales & Service Ltd.

Chuck’s Auto Supply Ltd.

Ez-Vape Cariboo

Gustafson’s Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Heartland Toyota

JAK’S Beer Wine Spirits

Kit & Kaboodle

Ranchland Honda

Red Shreds Bike & Board Shed

RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty

Still North Design Co.

The Mantel

The Realm of Toys

Walmart Williams Lake Supercentre

Windsor Plywood

Newsmaker -Sponsored by Williams Lake Tribune

Tsilhqot’in National Government

Williams Lake Indian Band

Williams Lake Pride Society

Tourism Excellence -Sponsored by Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association

Adventure Charters

Pacific Coastal Airlines

Pick Your Poison Delivery Service

Stampede Street Party

Williams Lake Indian Band-RibFest

Not-For-Profit -Sponsored by Mike Austin Financial Services Ltd.

Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby

Royal Canadian Sea Cadets

Williams Lake Pride Society

Williams Lake & District Seniors Activity Centre

Hugo Stahl Memorial Award -Sponsored by the City of Williams Lake

Brenda & Dale Taylor

Mark Savard

Pauline Colgate-Smith

Sandi Jessee

Sunny Dyck

Production & Manufacturing Excellence -Sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada

Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters

Gibraltar Mine Ltd.

Peterson Contracting Ltd.

Pinnacle Pellet Inc.

Still North Design Co.

Tolko Industries – Lakeview Division

West Fraser Mills Ltd.

Service Excellence -Sponsored by Williams Lake & District Credit Union

150 M &S Tire

A &W Restaurant

Adventure Games Inc.

Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters

All-Ways Travel

B2B Beast 2 Beauty Bar

Better At Home – WL – Kimberly Futcher

Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby

Chuck’s Auto Supply Ltd.

Croft’s Brewing & Wine Off The Vine

David Kristopher Van Ember

Downtown Service – Rick Giesbrecht

Dream Builder

Gecko Tree

Gustafson’s Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Interior Properties Real Estate

Kal Tire

Kintec by Cariboo Orthotics

New World Coffee &Tea House

OK Tire

One Therapy Rehabilitation-Britny Sukert

Pacific Coastal Airlines

Peterson Contracting Ltd.

Pick Your Poison Delivery Service

Poppy Home

Q-Tax – Debbie Seland

Ranchland Honda

Soul Syrup Massage & Wellness

Still North Design Co.

Sun Valley

Sweet Legs – Tammy Bremner

Williams Lake Optometry

Williams Lake & District Seniors Activity Centre

Business of the Year -Sponsored by Community Futures Cariboo Chilcotin