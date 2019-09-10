The nominees are in for the upcoming 24th Annual Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.
“We’ve got an abundance of nominees,” executive director Mark Doratti said.
“It’s not as many as a couple of years ago. I think we were at nearly 90, but 66 is a pretty good cross-section of our community and it’s really awesome to see a community stand up and point out highlights from dealing with our local business.”
Five anonymous judges will now review the nominations and determine a score. The nominee with the highest score will be presented with an award at the gala that takes place on Oct. 26 at the Elks Hall.
“We’ll be having the same academy style event that we’ve had historically,” Doratti said.
“We will have live entertainment there and the theme for the evening is ‘All Abroad’ which basically would be a cruise ship style event, so we’ll have a lounge singer, some fabulous food, and some great awards. We’ll also have silent auctions and maybe some small raffles. We should have enough to keep everyone entertained for the evening for sure.”
Tickets will be available after Sept. 20.
Nominees are as follows:
Greatest Improvement -Sponsored by PMT Chartered Professional Accountants LLP
- Adventure Games Inc.
- MNP LLP
- Pick Your Poison Delivery Service
- Shoppers Drug Mart
- South Broadway Liquor Store
- Still North Design Co.
- The Historic Chilcotin Lodge
- The Realm of Toys
- Western Financial Group Inc.
Retail Excellence -Sponsored by RBC Royal Bank
- Adventure Games Inc.
- Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters
- BOB’s Footwear and Apparel Inc
- Chemo RV Sales & Service Ltd.
- Chuck’s Auto Supply Ltd.
- Ez-Vape Cariboo
- Gustafson’s Dodge Chrysler Jeep
- Heartland Toyota
- JAK’S Beer Wine Spirits
- Kit & Kaboodle
- Ranchland Honda
- Red Shreds Bike & Board Shed
- RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty
- Still North Design Co.
- The Mantel
- The Realm of Toys
- Walmart Williams Lake Supercentre
- Windsor Plywood
Newsmaker -Sponsored by Williams Lake Tribune
- Tsilhqot’in National Government
- Williams Lake Indian Band
- Williams Lake Pride Society
Tourism Excellence -Sponsored by Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association
- Adventure Charters
- Pacific Coastal Airlines
- Pick Your Poison Delivery Service
- Stampede Street Party
- Williams Lake Indian Band-RibFest
Not-For-Profit -Sponsored by Mike Austin Financial Services Ltd.
- Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby
- Royal Canadian Sea Cadets
- Williams Lake Pride Society
- Williams Lake & District Seniors Activity Centre
Hugo Stahl Memorial Award -Sponsored by the City of Williams Lake
- Brenda & Dale Taylor
- Mark Savard
- Pauline Colgate-Smith
- Sandi Jessee
- Sunny Dyck
Production & Manufacturing Excellence -Sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada
- Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters
- Gibraltar Mine Ltd.
- Peterson Contracting Ltd.
- Pinnacle Pellet Inc.
- Still North Design Co.
- Tolko Industries – Lakeview Division
- West Fraser Mills Ltd.
Service Excellence -Sponsored by Williams Lake & District Credit Union
- 150 M &S Tire
- A &W Restaurant
- Adventure Games Inc.
- Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters
- All-Ways Travel
- B2B Beast 2 Beauty Bar
- Better At Home – WL – Kimberly Futcher
- Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby
- Chuck’s Auto Supply Ltd.
- Croft’s Brewing & Wine Off The Vine
- David Kristopher Van Ember
- Downtown Service – Rick Giesbrecht
- Dream Builder
- Gecko Tree
- Gustafson’s Dodge Chrysler Jeep
- Interior Properties Real Estate
- Kal Tire
- Kintec by Cariboo Orthotics
- New World Coffee &Tea House
- OK Tire
- One Therapy Rehabilitation-Britny Sukert
- Pacific Coastal Airlines
- Peterson Contracting Ltd.
- Pick Your Poison Delivery Service
- Poppy Home
- Q-Tax – Debbie Seland
- Ranchland Honda
- Soul Syrup Massage & Wellness
- Still North Design Co.
- Sun Valley
- Sweet Legs – Tammy Bremner
- Williams Lake Optometry
- Williams Lake & District Seniors Activity Centre
Business of the Year -Sponsored by Community Futures Cariboo Chilcotin