A Williams Lake man, accused of shooting at an occupied residence, is no longer scheduled to go to trial.

Charges have been stayed against 30-year old Daine Alphonse.

He was facing several counts, including Unlawfully Discharging a Firearm, Use of a Firearm to commit an Indictable Offence, and Careless use of a Firearm.

Alphonse was ordered to stand trial following a two day Preliminary Inquiry back in July.

Williams Lake RCMP say they responded to a report of shots fired on August 30th of last year in the 300 block of 9th Avenue.

Police say the house was struck with a bullet.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.