Charges Stayed In Drive-By Shooting Case In Williams Lake
Williams Lake Courthouse (R Dyok, MyCariboonow.com staff)
A Williams Lake man, accused of shooting at an occupied residence, is no longer scheduled to go to trial.
Charges have been stayed against 30-year old Daine Alphonse.
He was facing several counts, including Unlawfully Discharging a Firearm, Use of a Firearm to commit an Indictable Offence, and Careless use of a Firearm.
Alphonse was ordered to stand trial following a two day Preliminary Inquiry back in July.
Williams Lake RCMP say they responded to a report of shots fired on August 30th of last year in the 300 block of 9th Avenue.
Police say the house was struck with a bullet.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.