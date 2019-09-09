Employees at West Fraser operations in Williams Lake, Quesnel, and 100 Mile House will be going home with a smaller paycheque.

West Fraser announced Monday it will introduce variable operating schedules at five of its BC sawmills that will result in an estimated decrease of production in the range of 15-25% of current B.C. lumber production.

Taking a hit are mills in Williams Lake and Quesnel that will have their workweek cut down to four days starting next week, and in 100 Mile House down to three.

Williams Lake Plywood and Quesnel Plywood will also be curtailing operations for one week.

“It’s not a good news story in the forest industry,” USW President 1-2017 Brian O’Rourke told MyCaribooNow.

“Keeping workers going three and four days a week though is obviously a whole lot better than total curtailments we’ve seen in other places.”

West Fraser Chief Financial Officer Chris Virostek said in a news release that these production reductions and curtailments are a result of sustained weak markets, pricing in wood product markets and high log costs.

“West Fraser anticipates continuing the variable operating schedules until market and economic conditions support a return to full production,” Virostek said.