The Northern Capitals female midget Triple-A hockey team won a pair of exhibition games in the Cariboo over the weekend.

They beat the Fraser Valley Rush 3-2 on Saturday in Williams Lake and 3-1 on Sunday in 100 Mile House.

Destiny Bautista from Quesnel had a pair of goals and Brette Kerley and Pyper Alexander from Williams Lake also hit the score sheet.

The Lake City’s Cadence Petticlerc-Crosby was in goal for the first game and picked up the win.

The Capitals will continue exhibition play on Thursday in Calgary.

The 30-game regular season will begin on October 4th with a league showcase in the Lower Mainland.