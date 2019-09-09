The province is investing 2.4 million dollars to help fund 94 community adult literacy programs, including several in the Cariboo.

That includes the Indigenous Adult Literacy Program and Adults Building Literacy and Education in Quesnel in conjunction with the College of New Caledonia.

Alison Anderson is the Dean of School University Studies and Career Access at CNC…

“We actually know from our demographics that a significant number of adults do in fact struggle with basic literacy and we just make the assumption that everybody has a basic literacy level and it’s very important when bringing high self-esteem and communication for people.”

“Yes, we do forget about adults and programs like this allow people to become more confident to deal with stress and time with the simple things literacy can allow them.”

Anderson says forty-five percent of adults in BC have some difficulty with daily tasks due to limited literacy skills, which could include difficulty understanding newspapers, reading health information and following instruction manuals.

A number of groups in the Cariboo are receiving funding in conjunction with Thompson Rivers University as well.

The full list can be found below.

Thompson Rivers University

* Lillooet Adult Literacy Outreach Program – Lillooet Area Library Association

* Reaching Learners, 100 Mile House & Canim Lake Bands – Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society

* Families as Learning Leaders, 100 Mile House & Canim Lake Bands – Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society

* Partner Assisted Learning – Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society (100 Mile House)

* Families as Learning Leaders – Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society (Williams Lake)

* Urban Indigenous Engagement Program – Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society (Williams Lake)

* Partner Assisted Learning Program (Adult) – Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Society (Williams Lake)

College of New Caledonia

Indigenous Adult Literacy Program – Literacy Quesnel Society

* Adults Building Literacy and Education – Literacy Quesnel Society