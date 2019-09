The Returning Officers for the upcoming federal election have been named in the two Cariboo ridings.

Elections Canada confirms that Lorraine Grant will take on that job in the Cariboo-Prince George riding, while Geoffrey Collier will be the returning officer in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding.

When their offices will open and where will be determined once the actual writ is dropped.

The federal election is set for October 21st.