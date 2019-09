BC Hockey has just announced that the Quesnel Kangaroos will host the 2020 Coy Cup.

The Senior Men’s Double A Championship will take place from March 24th through the 28th at the West Fraser Centre.

The Kangaroos have a long-storied history with the Coy Cup having won it eleven times since the team’s first victory capping off the 1965-66 season.

The Dawson Creek Canucks are the defending champions from last year.