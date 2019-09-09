The Coat of Arms of British Columbia (R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

A suspect accused of robbing a bank in downtown Williams Lake has pled guilty.

41-year-old Christopher Swain of 100 Mile House pled guilty to robbery Monday morning in Williams Lake Supreme Court.

Swain was arrested at CIBC on November 28, 2017, after Williams Lake RCMP received a report of a robbery in progress.

Local residents Bill Drebit and Blaine Grinder had received certificates of appreciation after being recognized for stopping Swain.

Swain who remains in custody at the Prince George Regional Correctional Centre won’t be sentenced until Dec. 2, 2019.