A new community building for the Williams Lake Indian Band is one of six projects in B.C. to be approved under the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure stream.

The Federal government announced Friday it will be providing the Band $1,493,190 to build a new community facility that will include a meeting centre, citizens’ archive, museum, administrative offices, and arts and artifacts display with the Band providing the remaining $497,730.

“Culture and recreation centres are the backbone of our communities and important focal points for activities that bring people together and help them thrive and grow,” Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility and Member of Parliament for Delta, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities said in a news release.

“These six projects will provide people from Williams Lake to Tsawwassen with the modern, accessible and culturally adapted facilities they need to nurture healthy lifestyles, promote their cultures, learn new things and flourish for generations to come.”

Chief Willie Sellars said they are still waiting for an architectural design to be complete and hopes to provide further details on the project sometime next week.