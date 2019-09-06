A project that involves four-laning 1.5 kilometers of Highway 97 and intersection improvements at Carson Drive and Toop Road in Williams Lake has been pushed back for completion due to the weather.

“With all the rain we’ve had to push the project back a little bit,” said safety coordinator site liaison for Peterson Contracting, Naomi Peterson.

“I know you guys are saying the end of September but we’re looking at more early to mid-October. We’re tentatively looking at the date of October 12th but we could be pushing into mid-October, late-October. It really just depends on the weather.”

Peterson said remaining work includes paving as well the installation of the pedestrian underpass that is currently half complete.

Not including subcontractors, there is a roll call of 23 people working on the project. That figure can vary depending on which contractors are in.

“We have noticed that people have been slowing down in our area and we would like to thank the public for that, and we do ask that everyone continues to drive safely through our construction zone as we do have workers and flaggers on the road at times,” Peterson said.

“We thank the public for their patience and look forward to having a new highway.”