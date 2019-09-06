Quesnel In Action is holding another rally later this month, this time at the Courthouse on Barlow Avenue.

It will take place on Monday, September 23rd at 5-30 pm.

Debra Mckelvie is one of the organizers.

Here, she talks about the message they hope to get out…

“I think that we need to stop the catch and release that we’re seeing with people that are breaking into homes and we need to question why that’s happening, I think we need tougher laws against repeat offenders and we need to address those issues in Quesnel, because the same people are back out on the streets committing the same crimes over and over again you have to ask yourself why that’s happening.”

McKelvie says they have gained a lot of momentum since their first rally outside City Hall last month.

She feels people have had enough…

‘I think people have definitely hit a tipping point. I think the fact we got 150 people out to the first rally proved that and the fact that Evelyn Towgood has had so much response to the letter campaign that was just sent off and we’re working on volume two.”

McKelvie says the letters went to all levels of government.

She says they have been working closing with the city and Mayor Bob Simpson and McKelvie says they have also invited Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty to attend this rally.