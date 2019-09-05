A wildfire discovered near 103 Mile House is now under control.

Cariboo Fire Centre fire information officer Erin Bull said the fire was discovered Wednesday after being called in by a member of the public.

“It was caused by lightning, however, we believe that it has been a holdover fire which means it was probably caused by lightning a couple of days ago,” she said.

“So we did send an initial attack crew to respond to it. The fire is now under control and it’s really just a spot fire.”

Bull said the fire is less than 0.1 hectares.

“They will have another initial attack crew responding to it today. An initial attack crew is three people.”