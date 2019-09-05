The death of a man following a single-vehicle collision in 100 Mile House is believed to be likely caused by pre-existing medical conditions.

RCMP attended to a report of the collision along Exeter Station Road on Wednesday at 5:54 pm.

“It was reported initially that a vehicle had entered the ditch at low speed and an older male was seen getting out of the vehicle,” S/Sgt. Sven Nielsen said in a news release.

“A second witness came along shortly afterward and located a male in medical distress and started CPR. Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance arrived and assisted. Unfortunately, these actions were not successful and the male was pronounced deceased on location by BC Ambulance.”

Police are continuing to assist the BC Coroners Service with their investigation

“100 Mile House RCMP offers condolences to the family during this difficult time,” Nielsen said.