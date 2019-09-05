Quesnel City Council has approved a new multi-use commercial/residential development on Front Street.

Tanya Turner is the Director of Development Services…

“The proposal is for a four-storey, 560 meter squared mixed-use apartment building. The commercial uses will occur on the first floor, while 27 units of low-income housing are to occupy the second, third and fourth floors.”

The building will be located at 726 Front Street.

Council also approved a parking variance meaning that a minimum of 15 parking stalls be provided in the summer and a dozen in the winter, as opposed to the normal 49 parking stalls.

This development will be geared towards low-income indigenous singles, couples and seniors at risk of homelessness in the region.

It is being operated by the Dakelh and Quesnel Community Housing Society.