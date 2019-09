A Quesnel man is the focus of a 6-week murder trial that is underway in Whitehorse territorial court.

22-year old Edward James Penner is facing one count of First Degree murder in the death of 25-year old Adam Cormack.

Cormack’s body was discovered in a forested area back in June of 2017.

A 14-member jury will decide Penner’s fate.

They were selected on August 22nd.

The trial began last Wednesday on August 28th.