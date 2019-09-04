Rockwork to help restore natural fish passage at the Big Bar Landslide was one of the highlights of today’s (Wednesday) media briefing given by Unified Incident Command.

Environmental Unit Leader, Michael Crow, updates how that work is going so far.

“The rock scalers have managed to make significant progress on changing the passage conditions at the slide sight. They have moved countless boulders, many the size of vehicles, combined with water levels dropping this has made a significant difference in the salmon’s ability to swim past the slide”.

Crow said on September first an estimate of over thirty thousand fish were able to swim past the blockage in a single day making it a significant accomplishment, a real milestone and an important piece of information with regards to decision making going forward.

In regards to engineering and rock work, Crow said the main priority remains to establish channels or hydraulic modifications to allow fish to swim through on their own.

Plans are underway to get heavy machinery to the base of the slide and they are looking to get a second fish wheel operating.

When it comes to fish transport, Crow said to date almost sixty thousand fish have been moved by helicopter.