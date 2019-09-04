A trial will take place on November 18th for a Williams Lake resident charged in connection with a dramatic police chase.

32-year old Jesse Juillette was ordered to stand trial following a Preliminary Inquiry in provincial court.

RCMP say they received a report back in May of 2018 of a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 97.

Police say they quickly learned that it had been reported stolen.

Two roadblocks were set up at different locations armed with spike belts, but RCMP say that the suspect driver refused to stop and carried on with four flat tires.

RCMP say the suspect vehicle was eventually stopped when it came into contact with a police vehicle.

Three suspects fled on foot but were quickly apprehended.

A charge against one of the suspects was stayed.

Another, Alexis Chin, pled guilty to a breach of undertaking.

Juillette is facing charges that include Break and Enter, Possession of Stolen Property, Dangerous Driving, Flight from Police and Driving while Prohibited.