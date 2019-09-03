It was an early start for the Quesnel Fire Department.

They were called out to a structure fire at approximately 6:30 this morning in West Quesnel on Foster Avenue.

Assistant Fire Chief Ron Richert for the City of Quesnel said upon arrival they witnessed heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the home.

Richert said it was quickly extinguished by a 15 member crew and three fire trucks who were on scene for 90-minutes.

The damage was limited to the interior of the home and the fire is still under investigation.