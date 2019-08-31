Four suspects were arrested Friday by the Williams Lake RCMP after eight stolen recreational vehicles were recovered from a property in the McLeese Lake area.

RCMP responded to a report of recreational vehicles being stolen from a rural property near the McLeese Lake area on Aug. 30 at around 4 am.

“The investigation identified multiple suspects and a property of interest was found with additional stolen property,” Inspector Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

“Throughout the course of the day, four suspects were arrested and a search warrant was executed on a property situated on Lagerquist Road.”

Pelley said the search recovered eight recreation vehicles that included a side by side, multiple All Terrain Vehicles and two motorcycles.

“Several of these all terrain vehicles are determined to be stolen from properties outside the Williams Lake region and the investigative team is in the process of contacting the rightful owners,” Pelley added.

RCMP are continuing to investigate and will be recommending multiple property and theft charges against the suspects to Crown Counsel.

“The RCMP would like to thank the public for being vigilant in observing and reporting crimes including suspicious activity in the area as it has been instrumental in these types of investigation,” Pelley said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.