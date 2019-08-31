No damage, just smoke is reported after the Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) responded to an apartment building in downtown Williams Lake.

Fire Chief Erick Peterson said the department responded to Parkview Apartments located at 655 Borland Street on Saturday morning at 6:45.

“A pot was left on the stove,” Peterson said.

“There was no damage, just smoke. We sent one truck to ventilate the building and suite.”