Keep your garbage locked up until pick up day. That’s the message conservation officers in 100 Mile want everyone to know.

Several incidents of bears feeding on garbage have occurred over the last week in several areas, due to garbage and attractants being left out. Bear sightings are becoming more frequent in the town of 100 Mile House itself, especially in the area of Spruce avenue on the south end of town.

Joel Kline is an officer with the BC conservation service in 100 Mile, he says that fines can be levied against homeowners who leave attractants for bears. He hopes that is a step that won’t be needed.

Kline asks everyone to keep their garbage bins secured until the day of garbage pickup.

Tips on being bear aware and securing attractants can be found on the CRD and conservation service websites. Anyone seeing the bears can report them to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.