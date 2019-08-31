In a declaration released August 30th, The T’silhqot’in nation council of chiefs prohibited retention of sockeye, chinook, and coho along the Chilcotin, Taeseko, and Chiko rivers and tributaries.

The council says the move is needed to conserve the salmon after the Big Bar slide. The T’silhqot’in national government says less than one percent of salmon have made it past the slide and only 26 chinooks and 26 sockeyes have been seen near the spawning grounds along the Chilko river.

The prohibition will remain in effect until further notice.