(With files from Pat Matthews) The 100 Mile House Wranglers kick off the preseason tonight in the first of two home ice exhibition games.

The Wrangler training camp began earlier this week. is GM and head coach of the Wranglers says “It’s more of a rookie camp than anything, so we’re going to play a lot of young guys this weekend. A good chunk of our veteran players still arent here, and that’s a good sign because they’re all still at Junior A camps.”.

The first preseason game is tonight at 7 pm at the South Cariboo Recreation Center as they take on the PIJHL Ridge Meadow Flames with the second tomorrow at 1 pm.

Two more are scheduled for Kamloops on the 5th of September and chase on the 7th. The Wranglers start the 2019-2020 season on home ice against Golden, on September 14.