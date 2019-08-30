It’s the last long weekend of the summer.

With lots of people throughout the Cariboo planning to spend it outdoors, we asked Environment Canada Meteorologist, Doug Lundquist, what could we expect from mother nature

“The highs will get down close to the average for this time of year which is about 21 degrees for a high and we’re talking about something like a 60 to 70 percent chance of showers mostly on Sunday or Monday but there’s also a chance on Saturday as well.”

For the kids going back to school for the fall, Lundquist said it will feel more like summer weather.

“There’s a ridge of high-pressureS building back in more strongly, we’re going to have highs into the mid perhaps pushing into the higher twenties with a decent amount of sunshine. It will be quite a bit warmer than usual for the start of the school year.”

Back to the long weekend, Lundquist said we will see more cloud than sun and day time temperatures of 21 with overnight lows of 10 to 11.