Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash north of Williams Lake
RCMP (R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
Update 4:58 pm: Highway 97 is now cleared 2 kilometers south of Wildwood according to DriveBC.
Previous story: A motorcyclist sustained what is believed to be serious injuries after colliding with the back of a pickup near Wildwood on Friday afternoon.
DriveBC said Highway 97 is currently single lane alternating between Jacobson Drive and Airport Road.
No further information is available at this time.