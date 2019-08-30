A bride to be might be in need of an item for their special day that is now at the 100 Mile RCMP Detachment.

Police were contacted by staff from Save On Foods on Thursday after a wedding dress in a box was located behind the store the previous day.

“There is no identification or receipt with the dress and it is unknown why or how the dress got to that location,” S/Sgt. Sven Nielsen said in a news release.

“It is not known if the Bride or Groom is the one that left it behind either.”

Anyone looking to claim the dress can attend the 100 Mile detachment and identify it via description between the hours of 8 am to 4 pm.

“At least one staff member can do on-site alterations in a pinch,” Neilsen added.