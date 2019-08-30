It was a grand occasion for a long term care home in Williams Lake.

Cariboo Place celebrated its grand opening Thursday.

“Everybody is excited to have this thing be home for all the seniors and the seniors who have done a lot of things for us here,” said Community Administrator Raj Salaria who landed in Williams Lake in 2010 and holds a general practitioner license in India.

“We are standing here becasue of their hard work. We can’t do everything, but we can take care of them in a homely manner.”

Cariboo Place welcomed its first resident on April 1.

Salaria said the second floor of Cariboo Place is currently open with 36 residents and that Vantage Living is working to open the first floor soon.

He added while staffing has been going well, they require more health care aides and need at least 15 more.