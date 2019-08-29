Work on the latest Mural Project is set to begin in the Lake City.

Jordan Davis, Executive Director Downtown Williams Lake BIA, is very excited about it and said it’s a great opportunity to showcase local art.

“For the past several years now Downtown Williams Lake and the City of Williams Lake have collaborated to try and highlight local art as we do with the whole Art Walk process and part of that is getting more murals done around town to try and beautify downtown and encourage people to come down here.”

Two local female artists, Tiffany Jorgensen, and Sarah Sigurdson, came up with the design and will be painting it on the sidewall of 29 third Avenue South.

Davis is excited to add this new work to all the other murals in the Lake City.

“All of us around here love the other murals that are up but we wanted to do something different, something that was really vibrant, have lots of energy, lots of movement, and wanted to incorporate a selfie wall because that’s such a popular thing now and so we decided to run with this idea.”

On Tuesday night unanimous approval was given by Williams Lake council to provide five thousand dollars in support of its creation.