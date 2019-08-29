The creator of a GoFundCampaign is hoping to do what he can to help his childhood friend who was severely injured while riding on a dirt bike track in Kamloops.

Brad Inglis has launched a campaign for Brandon Plewes who is also the President of the South Cariboo Track and Trail Dirt Bike Association.

“He’s put a lot of his time and effort in getting the track going here in 100 Mile,” Inglis said.

“Now that he’s been injured he’s unable to work for three months and it’s going to be a financial burden for him.”

Plewes is currently in Kamloops hospital with two broken feet, and a broken heel and ankle. He is also at high risk of amputation of his left foot due to his preexisting diabetes.

Inglis said they are hoping to raise $5,000 for Plewes who is expected to be in a wheelchair for the next three months.

“He’s in good spirits,” Inglis said.

“He’s staying positive and is just trying to look for the best outlook for everything.”