Bear activity is ramping up in the Cariboo.

Amber Gregg is the Wildsafe BC Coordinator for the Cariboo Regional District.

“We’re coming into Fall right now and I’ve just been talking with the Conservation Officer Service for all of Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House and they have reported having increased bear activity already as they’re getting ready to store up for hibernation.”

Gregg said it’s really important for everyone to do the best that they can to manage attractants around the home.

She said the most important things to remember is to put your garbage out in the morning for pickup and to keep your yard clean if you have any fruit trees.

“If you can feed your pets inside that would be great and not leaving pet food outside when the pets aren’t eating,” Gregg added.

“Bird feeders, if you can put them away until winter if you have to have them out and cleaning your barbecue.”

Should you see a bear in your neighborhood, Gregg said to give the C-O a call on the RAPP Line at 1-877-952-7277.