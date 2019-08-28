Work continues to create a natural fish passage at the Big Bar Landslide on the Fraser River.

The Unified Incident Command as of Wednesday they have 180 personnel, along with four helicopters and numerous boats working to help transport the salmon.

Michael Crow, Environmental Unit Leader, said the fish capture and transport operations are proceeding very well.

“We continue to move more and more fish every day. As of Monday, this was the first time that we actually succeeded in moving 3,000 fish in a single day. Yesterday’s efforts caught 2,439 fish.”

The Big Bar unified Incident Command said efforts have been proceeding at full tilt and will continue until they establish natural fish passage through the area.

“We are seeing incredible success,” Crow said.

“This portion of the program is our main priority with regards to establishing channels and other hydraulic features that allow the fish to swim through the slide area along the west bank of the river below the slide or side of the rock slide.”