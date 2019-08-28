Two unidentified individuals are believed to have been involved in at least four break-ins over the last 48 hours near 100 Mile House.

RCMP and Cariboo Central Traffic services responded to a report of an active break and enter from a residence along Canim Lake South Road Tuesday morning after 10.

“A local homeowner reportedly confronted a male near the scene of a break and enter, causing the male to flee that location on a Honda 125 motorbike heading eastbound toward Canim Lake South Road,” S/Sgt. Sven Nielsen said in a news release.

“The motorbike is confirmed as being stolen from another location along the same road.”

The male described as Caucasian, 5 foot 8 inches tall, with short blonde hair and a thin build and wearing motocross gear was not located.

“A stolen grey Mazda hatchback, which was loaded with property, was recovered from one of the locations,” Nielsen added.

“This vehicle was reportedly stolen out of the lower mainland.”

Based on the information provided by witnesses, Nielsen said police believe that there were two individuals involved in the thefts who may have been seen over the last 48 hours either driving the grey Mazda or riding the stolen motorbike or an ATV.

“100 Mile House RCMP searched a number of seasonal and permanent properties along the known path of the two unidentified criminals, locating four break and enters as of writing. Police have made contact or are in the process of making contact with these property owners,” Nielsen said.

“We ask that those residents who are not in the area contact their local resources to check their properties when able to.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact 100 Mile RCMP or Crime Stoppers.