Acessibility Trails Under Development
CRD Office (Photo: R Dyok, MyCaribooNow Staff)
The Cariboo Regional District is applying for $100,000 to develop three accessibility trails.
The CRD will apply for the funds through the BC Rural Dividend program and hopes to create a niche market to help diversify the local economy by increasing outdoor wilderness recreation opportunities for people of all mobility levels.
The trails are planned for the Valentine Lake Recreation site, Sulphurous lake community trail site, and the Forest Grove community trail site.