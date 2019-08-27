The Unified Command for the Big Bar Landslide officially confirmed the first stage of its Government to Government to Government response to the total obstruction on the Fraser River has been reached.

Fish counting data is showing that some limited natural passage through the slide obstruction on the Fraser River has been established for salmon migrating northwards.

From the beginning of the operation, the re-establishment of natural passage for migrating stocks was identified as the best way to ensure the maximum number of salmon are able to reach their spawning grounds.

Some Chinook has been able to swim past the Big Bar landslide using the channels created by large rock manipulation and blasting.

As of August 20th, a rough estimate of 67-hundred salmon has passed through the slide on their own.

Helicopter transfer work continues which to date has led to the transfer of over 39-thousand salmon past the slide.

Project staff will be on site until long-term, stable natural fish passage has been achieved.