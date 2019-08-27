With a Senior Captain moving out of the area, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue was searching for their replacement.

After checking with several team members, Rick White, Chief of CCSR, said they wanted his daughter, Laurel White, to fill the position.

White said Laurel has been a valued member of the team since the wildfires of 2017, which is how she got her start.

“In 2017 we were short some admin staff and I asked her to come down and be a like a secretary, and fill different positions, and take notes and make identification pictures. When that was over she asked to join.”

White said after that it was pretty incredible to have his daughter on the same Search and Rescue team.

When Laurel found out about being given this opportunity he father said “She was dumbfounded, she was pretty excited, just couldn’t believe it. She was honored at the same time and guaranteed me she would do an awesome job as our newest Captain.”