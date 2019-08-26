Two people have been released on a promise to appear in court at a future date after having fled from police in Williams Lake and Quesnel.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said RCMP in Quesnel observed a vehicle Saturday morning that they knew had fled from police in Williams Lake the day before.

“The vehicle,a grey Honda Accord, was seen in the City on Highway 97 coming down Dragon Lake hill,” she said.

“When police tried to stop the vehicle, the vehicle failed to do so and fled at a high rate of speed. With the interest of public safety the police did not pursue the vehicle, however, soon spotted the vehicle headed towards a dead-end road.”

Saunderson said officers set up a tire inflation device and were successful in stopping the vehicle.

“However the vehicle had collided with a cement curb, rolling backwards striking a police vehicle,” she said. “Fortunately no one was injured as a result of this.”

The male driver who was carrying a duffle bag was located by police dog services a short time later after fleeing.

A female passenger was arrested at the scene without incident.

“The property in the bag is believed to be stolen,” Saunderson said noting that the investigation is ongoing.

“Certainly anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP.”