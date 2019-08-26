Search efforts will resume today in the South Cariboo for a missing person who has not been seen since Sunday.

22-year-old Amy Anonby left the Vernon area around lunchtime Aug. 25 and was headed to the Mahood Lake area.

“Police and Search and Rescue have searched for Amy and her vehicle but she has not been located,” North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said.

Anonby is believed to be driving a yellow 2000 Volkswagon Beatle with BC plate FL287V.

She is described as:

Caucasian female

5’ 4 tall

130 pounds

Blue eyes

Long blonde hair

Anyone with information on Anonby’s whereabouts is asked to contact 100 Mile RCMP or Crime Stoppers.