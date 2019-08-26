Williams Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating four suspects wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

27-year-old Brett Houde is wanted for committing theft under $5,000.

Houde is described as an Indigenous male, five feet four inches tall, and 130 pounds with short black hair and some facial hair. His last known address was 335 Litzenburg Crescent in Williams Lake.

41-year-old Allan Judd is wanted for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possessing a firearm with no license.

Judd is described as a Caucasian male, six feet tall, and 186 pounds with short dirty blonde hair. His last known address was the Stampeder Motel in Williams Lake.

38-year-old Tracy Stump is wanted for operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content above point zero eight and driving while prohibited.

Stump is described as an Indigenous female, five feet seven inches tall, and 161 pounds. Her last known address was 314 Western Avenue in Williams Lake.

30-year-old Kaylon Thomas is wanted for committing theft under $5,000 and uttering threats.

Thomas is described as an Indigenous male, five feet eight inches tall, and 155 pounds with short black hair and facial scars. His last known address was 99 3rd Avenue South in Williams Lake.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca