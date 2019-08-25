The 100 Mile Lions Club drew the winners of their 2nd annual boat draw fundraiser August 6th.

All 2000 tickets were sold over the summer for the four prizes.

The draw was held at Whimseys Gifts in 100 Mile House.

The winner of the grand prize, a Princecraft boat with Mercury outboard and Karavan trailer from South Cariboo Motor Sports, was Robin Sager. Second prize, a Bradley smoker from Donex Pharmacy, went to Brad Scott. Third prize, a fly rod set from Donex Pharmacy went to Gerald Cooper, and the fourth prize winner was Joy Gammi who takes home an $100 gift card also from Donex Pharmacy.

The Lions want to thank all the sponsors of the event as well as everyone who bought tickets.