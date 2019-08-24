It hasn’t felt much like summer, temperature-wise, this past week in the Cariboo.

With the daytime highs topping out in the teens, we asked Kenneth Chan, Meteorologist with Environment Canada, if there is a chance we could start to warm up with the Labour Day weekend ahead.

“Ya we’re definitely looking at maybe getting into the twenties for the highs. From Monday on, I’m looking at twenty degrees or so and by the middle of the week, it should be in the mid-twenties.

When asked if the overnight single temperatures this past week were normal for this time of year, Chan says the average normal for us is around 8 and should continue to stay that way, maybe even a little lower next week.

And with the Labour Day Long Weekend on the way will these warmer temperatures be sticking around?

“It’s a little too early to tell, Chan said, because we’re still a week away but the warmer temperatures should stick around until Friday at this point.”