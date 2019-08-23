The Cariboo Regional District adopted its bylaws on amending cannabis-related definitions in CRD zoning and rural land use bylaws with one director speaking out.

Area D Director Steve Forseth voted against the six bylaws at Friday’s Board meeting.

“The difficulty I had with a lot of the zoning amendment bylaws was there was a reference in them for cannabis production to ALR,” Forseth said.

“I am of the view that cannabis production should be in heavy industry zones away from ALR land. ALR land should be land that’s used for food production, not cannabis production. So from a policy perspective I just don’t agree with that language being included, and the province did say that local governments did have the ability to regulate cannabis production in ALR zones, however, the majority of my colleagues have decided to move forward with that so I expressed opposition since these were introduced a number of months ago.”

Forseth did vote in favor of adopting the Cariboo Regional District’s licensing fee bylaw that will charge $1,400 for retail sales of cannabis on properties that the views of residents is required, and rezoning is not required. Applications for minor license amendments where seeking the views of residents are not required will be charged $700.

The Board also agreed to the removal of a moratorium on cannabis retail applications.

CAO John MacLean said they have received a retail application for Area K Director Chad Mernett’s area in the East Chilcotin.