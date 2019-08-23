Prime Minister Trudeau to meet with U.S. President Trump in France

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will get a chance to sit down with U.S. President Donald Trump as the leaders attend the G7 meeting in France this weekend.

A wide range of issues to be discussed include the ongoing tensions in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy protests have been escalating for weeks.

Another hurdle cleared for Keystone XL pipeline

The Nebraska Supreme Court has knocked down one of the last major hurdles for the Keystone XL pipeline.

The court has rejected an attempt to force the developer, Calgary-based TC Energy Corporation, to re-apply for state approval. Instead it upheld the decision of regulators who voted in November of 2017 to greenlight a pipeline route through the state.

Air Canada close to acquiring Air Transat

It looks like Air Canada has won the bidding war for Air Transat.

Its shareholders have approved Air Canada’s $720-million acquisition offer. In a special meeting in Montreal, shareholders of the Quebec-based tour operator voted overwhelmingly to accept the $18-dollar-per-share bid from the country’s largest airline.

New study finds dog owners have better heart health

A new study from the Mayo Clinic finds people who own pets, especially dogs, are more likely to have better heart health.

One of the study authors says dogs force their people to be more active, because they have to go outside at least once or twice a day, if not more. It says overall, dog ownership increases people’s physical activity, mood, social life and diet.